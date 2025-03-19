type here...

Macron announces nuclear arsenal modernization plan

The French Air and Space Force is set to undergo a major transformation with the modernization of its nuclear deterrence capabilities.

Chief of the Air and Space Force, Jérôme Bellanger, announced that the Luxeuil Air Base 116 will play a central role in France’s strategic defense posture with the deployment of the next-generation Rafale fighter jet.

During a visit to BA 116, President Emmanuel Macron addressed Air Force personnel, outlining key decisions that will shape the future of France’s air defense and airborne nuclear deterrence. According to Bellanger, Luxeuil will soon host two new squadrons of Rafale aircraft, reinforcing its longstanding nuclear mission.

By 2035, Luxeuil will become the first base to receive the latest Rafale variant, which will be equipped with a new hypersonic nuclear missile. This upgrade marks a significant step in the modernization of France’s nuclear deterrence strategy, ensuring its credibility and operational readiness in the face of evolving threats.

The expansion of the base will see its personnel numbers double to nearly 2,000 military and civilian staff, further emphasizing its strategic importance. This move reaffirms France’s commitment to maintaining a robust nuclear deterrent while adapting to new technological and geopolitical challenges.

Bellanger paid tribute to the personnel at Luxeuil, highlighting their dedication and professionalism in supporting France’s defense capabilities. The upcoming changes, he noted, will require continuous adaptation and readiness to meet the security challenges of the future.

The deployment of the upgraded Rafale and its new nuclear strike capability is part of a broader effort to enhance France’s air and space defense forces. As the first base to integrate this cutting-edge technology, Luxeuil will be at the forefront of France’s strategic deterrence for decades to come.

