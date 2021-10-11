Mack Defense to showcase its 60-ton Line Haul truck at AUSA

Mack Defense, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mack Trucks, will showcase its 60-ton Mack Granite-based Line Haul truck during the AUSA 2021 Annual Meeting and Exposition Oct. 11-13 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Built on the commercially available Mack Granite chassis but with a Mack Anthem cab, the Line Haul truck easily hauls 60-ton payloads, while also meeting military requirements.

“Mack Defense modified the Mack Granite model because it is durable, reliable and adaptable,” said David Hartzell, president of Mack Defense. “The Line Haul truck is a Mack, so it’s built to withstand the punishing demands of multiple heavy-duty jobs.”

The Line Haul model, featured in Mack Defense Booth No. 8233, is equipped with the powerful 13-liter Mack MP8 engine and Mack mDRIVE 12-speed automated manual transmission for maximum power, performance and fuel efficiency. The MP8 engine offers 440 hp and up to 1,660 lb.-ft. of torque. The 48-inch flattop extended cab is roomy enough so drivers can comfortably move about it or walk-through to sleeping quarters.

The aerodynamic design, based on the Mack Anthem, is purposely engineered for maximum efficiency with a lowered hood line, directing air flow to the vehicle’s sides, and over the hood and roof. This improves wind resistance and increases fuel efficiency by up to 3%. The breakaway mirrors have spring-loaded mounts to move away from the cab when hit, increasing safety and reducing repair and replacements costs. LED headlights use less energy and improve visibility.

The military Line Haul truck also offers an interior environment that is functional, comfortable and ergonomic. The flat-bottomed steering wheel allows for plenty of belly room and easier ingress and egress, while the Sears seat improves support. Inspired by the automotive industry, the controls are durable, ergonomically placed and illuminated so drivers can keep their eyes of the road.