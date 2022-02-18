M1A2 SEPv3 sale to Poland gets green light

The U.S. State Department has approved a possible $6 billion sale of M1A2 SEPv3 main battle tanks and related equipment to the Government of Poland, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced Thursday.

According to the DSCA, Poland has requested to buy 250 Abrams tanks in the latest Systems Engineering Plan (SEP) version 3 (v3) configuration.

The state-of-the-art M1A2 SEPv3 configuration features technological advancements in communications, fire control and lethality, reliability, sustainment and fuel efficiency, plus upgraded armor. Additionally, the SEPv3 Abrams is designed to seamlessly accept future upgrades.

The complete package includes associated equipment, spare parts, machine guns and ammunitions, according to the DSCA’s press release.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a NATO Ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.,” the notice said.

“The proposed sale will improve Poland’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing a credible force that is capable of deterring adversaries and participating in NATO operations. ,” the DSCA’s announcement said. “Poland will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.”

The principal contractors will be General Dynamics Land Systems, Sterling Heights, MI; BAE Systems, York, PA; Leonardo DRS, Arlington, VA; Honeywell Aerospace, Phoenix, AZ; Raytheon Company, McKinney, TX; and Lockheed Martin, Orlando, FL. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this proposed sale.

The agency notified Congress of the proposed sale, which hasn’t been finalized and may not go ahead.