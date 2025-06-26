type here...

Lockheed wins new C-5M upgrade deal

By Colton Jones
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics has been awarded a new contract by the U.S. Department of Defense to enhance and sustain the Air Force’s fleet of C-5M Super Galaxy strategic airlifters.

The award is a $48.8 million cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the development and integration of a new multi-functional control display. According to the Pentagon, the upgrade will include testing, kitting, and prototype installation to modernize the C-5M cockpit systems in line with the latest aircraft configuration.

Work under the contract will be conducted at Lockheed Martin facilities in Marietta, Georgia, and Greenville, South Carolina, with completion expected by May 31, 2028. The contract was awarded on a sole-source basis. The U.S. Air Force has obligated $8.5 million in fiscal year 2025 research, development, test, and evaluation funds at the time of award.

In addition to the display modernization, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics has also secured a separate undefinitized contract action, with a ceiling of $56 million, to provide continued logistics and sustainment support for the C-5M fleet through May 2026. The Department of Defense said the new agreement covers maintenance and logistics services necessary to support the operational readiness of the aircraft.

The C-5M Super Galaxy, upgraded through the Avionics Modernization Program (AMP) and the Reliability Enhancement and Re-engining Program (RERP), remains one of the Air Force’s primary assets for global strategic airlift. The aircraft is capable of carrying outsized and oversized cargo across intercontinental distances without refueling.

These back-to-back awards underscore the Air Force’s ongoing reliance on the C-5M fleet and its commitment to extending the operational life of one of the military’s largest transport aircraft.

