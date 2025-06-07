type here...

Lockheed to maintain C-5M fleet under new USAF deal

By Colton Jones
File photo by Roland Balik

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics has been awarded a new contract to provide continued logistics and sustainment support for the U.S. Air Force’s fleet of C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft.

The agreement, announced as a ceiling $56 million undefinitized contract action, will fund maintenance and logistics services through May 2026.

According to the Department of Defense, the cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price contract will support the Super Galaxy fleet upgraded through the Avionics Modernization Program (AMP) and the Reliability Enhancement and Re-engining Program (RERP).

The contract, awarded to Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., based in Marietta, Georgia, was a sole-source acquisition. Initial funds of $27.4 million from fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance accounts were obligated at the time of award. Work will be carried out at Lockheed’s Marietta facility.

The contract ensures continued strategic airlift capability for both the Air Mobility Command and the Air Force Reserve Command.

The C-5M, a heavily upgraded variant of the legacy C-5 Galaxy, is one of the largest military transport aircraft in the world and remains critical for rapid global mobility.

The Air Force has previously cited the C-5M as a core asset for supporting rapid deployment and humanitarian relief operations. The platform plays a central role in delivering heavy and oversized cargo—including tanks, helicopters, and large support equipment—directly to combat and disaster zones.

The C-5 Galaxy Contracting Branch, located at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is managing the agreement.

