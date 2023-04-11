Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Lockheed Martin to launch new Littoral Combat Ship for US Navy

NewsMaritime SecurityPRESS RELEASES
By Colton Jones
Image by Fincantieri Marine Group

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin announced Monday that it will launch the future USS Cleveland (LCS 31) on Saturday.

The Lockheed Martin-led industry team will launch the new Littoral Combat Ship into the Menominee River on Saturday, Apr. 15, 2023.

The future USS Cleveland (LCS 31) is a Freedom-variant littoral combat ship currently under construction by Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette, Wisconsin. Cleveland will be the sixteenth Freedom-class littoral combat ship.

The future LCS Cleveland was formally christened prior to her launch by Mrs. Robyn Modly, Ship Sponsor.

The LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments. It is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.

The sixteenth and final ship of its class, Cleveland and her crew will be assigned to Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 2 (LCSRON TWO), homeported in Mayport, Florida, from which it will deploy around the globe.

