Lockheed Martin secures $870M contract for F-35 Lot 20 production

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp has been awarded an $869 million contract to procure long lead materials, parts, components, and associated support for the production of F-35 Lot 20 aircraft.

This contract supports the production for the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) partners, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers.

The work under this contract will be performed in multiple locations, with the majority taking place in Fort Worth, Texas (59%). Other locations include El Segundo, California (14%); Warton, United Kingdom (9%); Cameri, Italy (4%); Orlando, Florida (4%); Nashua, New Hampshire (3%); Baltimore, Maryland (3%); San Diego, California (2%); and various other locations outside of the continental United States (2%). The project is expected to be completed by May 2031.

The funding for this contract includes fiscal year 2025 aircraft procurement allocations from several sources. The U.S. Air Force will provide $197,529,066, while the U.S. Navy will contribute $172,718,000. Additionally, non-U.S. DOD partners will provide $35,400,000, and FMS customer funds will account for $464,300,000. The funds obligated at the time of the award will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The F-35 Lightning II, produced by Lockheed Martin, is a fifth-generation multirole fighter designed to perform a wide range of missions, from air superiority to intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), as well as close air support. The aircraft’s advanced capabilities and interoperability have made it a key asset for the United States and its allies.

This contract represents another step forward in the ongoing production of the F-35, ensuring that the aircraft will continue to be delivered to meet the needs of the U.S. military and international partners. The long lead materials being procured will be crucial in maintaining the production schedule for Lot 20, which forms part of the ongoing effort to equip multiple branches of the military and allied nations with this advanced fighter.