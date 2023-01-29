Lockheed Martin rolls out German’s first KC-130J aerial refueler

Lockheed Martin rolled out the first KC-130J tanker and transport aircraft for the German Air Force, or Luftwaffe.

The first aircraft for Germany was rolled out of Lockheed Martin’s Marietta production facility in Georgia on 26 January.

The new KC-130J (construction number 382-5962) with other two C-130J-30 transport aircraft will become part of a joint Franco-German squadron at Evreux airbase, France.

In 2018, Germany announced the acquisition of a C-130J-30/KC-130J fleet, to be operated in partnership with France — making this the first operator relationship of this type in C-130J history.

The joint air-transport squadron is scheduled to achieve full operating capability in 2024–25.

The C-130J Super Hercules is the global standard in tactical airlift, providing a unique mix of versatility and performance to complete any mission — anytime, anywhere. The Super Hercules worldwide fleet has more than 2 million flight hours and is the airlifter of choice for 20 nations.