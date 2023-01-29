Sunday, January 29, 2023
type here...

Lockheed Martin rolls out German’s first KC-130J aerial refueler

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Image by Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin rolled out the first KC-130J tanker and transport aircraft for the German Air Force, or Luftwaffe.

The first aircraft for Germany was rolled out of Lockheed Martin’s Marietta production facility in Georgia on 26 January.

The new KC-130J (construction number 382-5962) with other two C-130J-30 transport aircraft will become part of a joint Franco-German squadron at Evreux airbase, France.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

In 2018, Germany announced the acquisition of a C-130J-30/KC-130J fleet, to be operated in partnership with France — making this the first operator relationship of this type in C-130J history.

The joint air-transport squadron is scheduled to achieve full operating capability in 2024–25.

The C-130J Super Hercules is the global standard in tactical airlift, providing a unique mix of versatility and performance to complete any mission — anytime, anywhere. The Super Hercules worldwide fleet has more than 2 million flight hours and is the airlifter of choice for 20 nations.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine