Lockheed Martin rolls out first C-130J slated for German Air Force

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp rolled out the first C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft of the Luftwaffe (German Air Force).

The new C-130J with other five transport planes, which Luftwaffe curently buying, will become part of a joint Franco-German squadron at Evreux airbase, France.

According to the formal notification on May 4 by the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the sale to Germany will be worth $1.4 billion. It comprises three long-fuselage C-130J-30s and three KC-130J refuelers.

Curently, the German pilots are being trained on the C-130J at Little Rock Air Force Base in Arkansas ( South Central region of the United States) and at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

The C-130J Super Hercules provides significant performance improvements and added operational capabilities that translate directly into increased ground and air combat effectiveness.