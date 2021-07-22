Thursday, July 22, 2021
type here...

Lockheed Martin rolls out first C-130J slated for German Air Force

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Team Luftwaffe

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp rolled out the first C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft of the Luftwaffe (German Air Force).

The new C-130J with other five transport planes, which Luftwaffe curently buying, will become part of a joint Franco-German squadron at Evreux airbase, France.

According to the formal notification on May 4 by the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the sale to Germany will be worth $1.4 billion. It comprises three long-fuselage C-130J-30s and three KC-130J refuelers.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Curently, the German pilots are being trained on the C-130J at Little Rock Air Force Base in Arkansas ( South Central region of the United States) and at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

The C-130J Super Hercules provides significant performance improvements and added operational capabilities that translate directly into increased ground and air combat effectiveness.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2021 Defence Blog - online military magazine