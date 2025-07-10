Lockheed Martin delivers SPY-7 radar to Japan

Lockheed Martin has successfully delivered the first shipset of AN/SPY-7(V)1 radar antennas to Japan’s Ministry of Defense.

The July 7 delivery, conducted through Mitsubishi Corporation under a Direct Commercial Sale agreement, included four SPY-7 radar arrays for Japan’s Aegis System Equipped Vessel (ASEV). The shipset passed rigorous acceptance testing before shipment.

“The successful on-time delivery of all antennas for the first ASEV showcases the maturity and scalability of the SPY-7 radar as well as production capacity, while also demonstrating Lockheed Martin’s dedication and expertise in system integration,” said Chandra Marshall, vice president of Multi-Domain Combat Solutions at Lockheed Martin.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Japan plans to commission two ASEVs in its 2027 and 2028 fiscal years as part of a broader effort to counter regional missile threats.

Lockheed Martin confirmed that full system integration and testing will continue throughout 2025 at its Production Test Center in Moorestown, New Jersey. “We will continue full system integration and testing with all four antennas at the Production Test Center… prior to equipment delivery to Japan, which will significantly reduce integration risk and enable commissioning on schedule,” Marshall added.

The SPY-7 radar system is a core element of Japan’s next-generation missile defense architecture. With advanced detection and tracking capabilities, the system is designed to counter complex aerial and missile threats, enabling simultaneous engagement of multiple targets.

Lockheed Martin describes SPY-7 as delivering a “robust 21st century security capability” that enhances naval forces’ effectiveness in dynamic threat environments.

Japan’s selection of the SPY-7 radar reflects a growing trend among U.S. allies. The system is also being produced for Canada’s River-Class Destroyers and Spain’s F-110 Frigates. A land-based variant, the TPY-6, has been deployed by the U.S. Missile Defense Agency for the Guam Defense System and as part of the Long-Range Discrimination Radar program.

In December 2024, Lockheed Martin’s TPY-6 radar successfully intercepted a medium-range ballistic missile during the Aegis Guam System’s Flight Experiment Mission-02, highlighting the radar’s capability in live testing.

According to Lockheed Martin, the SPY-7 represents a leap forward in radar technology, offering a threefold improvement in performance compared to earlier systems. Its software-defined architecture allows for rapid upgrades, enabling the system to adapt to evolving threats.

Company officials describe this future-proof design as essential for maintaining a technological edge in an increasingly contested maritime domain.