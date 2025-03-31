Latvia buys Saab’s RBS 70 NG air defense system

Saab has signed a framework agreement with the Latvian Ministry of Defense for the delivery of its RBS 70 NG short-range air defense system, the company announced.

The agreement includes an initial order valued at SEK 2.1 billion (approximately $210 million), with deliveries scheduled between 2026 and 2030.

In a statement released by the company, Saab said the order includes RBS 70 NG firing units, missiles, and trainer equipment. The RBS 70 NG is designed to provide enhanced capability for detecting and engaging aerial threats at short range, including fixed-wing aircraft, drones, and missiles.

“Saab continues to support the Latvian National Armed Forces with a strong ground-based air defence capability which will significantly enhance its crucial ability to detect and engage aerial threats,” said Görgen Johansson, head of Saab’s business area Dynamics.

The RBS 70 NG system is the latest evolution of Saab’s man-portable air defense line, offering an automatic target tracker and integrated night vision. The system is capable of engaging targets at ranges up to nine kilometers and at altitudes exceeding 5,000 meters. It is designed to operate in challenging battlefield conditions with minimal risk of jamming or deception, making it a viable counter to both conventional and asymmetric aerial threats.

According to Saab, the NG (Next Generation) variant builds on decades of operational experience and incorporates technological improvements aimed at meeting today’s evolving threat landscape. The system is widely used across Europe and has been exported to more than 19 countries.

Latvia’s decision to acquire the RBS 70 NG reflects a broader effort by NATO’s eastern flank countries to modernize air defense capabilities amid ongoing security concerns in the region.