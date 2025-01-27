Kongsberg to supply Joint Strike Missiles to US Air Force

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KONGSBERG) has announced a new expansion of its collaboration with the United States Air Force (USAF) through the delivery of Joint Strike Missiles (JSM).

A $70 million firm-fixed-price modification to an existing contract brings the total value of the agreement to $208 million, as stated by the U.S. Department of Defense.

The missiles, critical for enhancing precision strike capabilities, are set to be delivered by 2027.

The Joint Strike Missile, designed for advanced strike operations, will enhance the USAF’s arsenal with a platform that combines stealth, precision, and versatility. The missile is a multi-role, fifth-generation precision-guided weapon that can be deployed from the F-35 Lightning II, complementing its capabilities to penetrate advanced air defense systems.

Eirik Lie, President of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are pleased to welcome the US Air Force to the JSM user group and look forward to continue to support US defense capabilities with strike missiles from KONGSBERG.”

This agreement reflects the increasing trust and strategic partnership between KONGSBERG and the United States military. By joining the JSM user group, the U.S. Air Force aligns itself with other nations investing in this state-of-the-art missile to ensure operational superiority in future conflicts.

The Joint Strike Missile is known for its advanced capabilities, including a long-range flight profile, precision targeting, and a low radar cross-section, making it suitable for operations in contested environments. The missile’s flexibility allows it to engage targets on land and at sea, addressing a wide range of mission requirements.

The missile was specifically developed to complement the F-35’s cutting-edge stealth and sensor systems, making it a force multiplier for missions requiring high survivability and accuracy.