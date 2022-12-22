Thursday, December 22, 2022
Kongsberg receives $61 million for ship-killer missiles

NewsMaritime SecurityPRESS RELEASES
By Dylan Malyasov
Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace announced on Thursday that it has signed a supplemental agreement contract with the Norwegian Defence Material Agency (NDMA) for the ongoing procurement of Naval Strike Missile (NSM) for deliveries to the Norwegian Navy.

The value of the contract is MNOK 604 ($61 million) and will increase the total number of delivered NSMs to the Norwegian customer.

This contract for additional NSMs is part of the German-Norwegian collaboration for the procurement of NSM for the two nations.

Kongsberg appreciates the strong cooperation with the NDMA team and looks forward to continuing these efforts as we focus on the deliveries to the Norwegian Navy.

The Naval Strike Missile is a long-range, precision strike weapon that can find and destroy enemy ships at distances up to 100 nautical miles away. The stealthy missile flies at sea-skimming altitude, has terrain-following capability and uses an advanced seeker for precise targeting in challenging conditions.

