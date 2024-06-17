Monday, June 17, 2024
KNDS unveils Colibri suicide drone at Eurosatory 2024

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Amaël Kotlarski

KNDS has introduced its new Colibri one-way attack drone, also known as a ‘suicide drone’, at the Eurosatory 2024 exhibition in Paris.

This innovative project aims to enhance the French military’s operational capabilities with a precision-strike munition designed to address the evolving threats of modern warfare.

Launched in May 2022, the Colibri project focuses on integrating a cost-effective, operationally active charge into a drone system capable of identifying and neutralizing targets within a 5km radius.

The drone features a controlled fragmentation charge, ensuring high lethality against both static and dynamic targets. This system offers a versatile and effective solution for various combat scenarios.

Additionally, KNDS has announced that a batch of Colibri drones will be delivered to the Ukrainian Armed Forces this summer as part of a military aid package to counter Russian occupying forces.

