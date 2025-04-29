KAI targets Peru for new fighter deal

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) has confirmed that Peru is actively exploring the KF-21 as a potential candidate in its ongoing fighter acquisition process, marking a possible expansion of South Korea’s defense ties in Latin America.

In a statement released by the company, KAI said, “From two years ago, Peru tried to acquire fighter jets, and KAI issued a proposal to Peru for KF-21 to be included in the acquisition candidate list in September 2024.”

The announcement follows Peru’s past experience with KAI’s KT-1P turboprop trainer aircraft, which was delivered in cooperation with the Peruvian Air Force through a domestic final assembly agreement. That earlier success appears to have opened the door for broader cooperation.

In addition to the KF-21, Peru is reportedly showing interest in acquiring the FA-50 light combat aircraft — a proven export model already in service with several nations, including Poland, the Philippines, and Thailand.

Mr. Kang Guyoung, CEO and President of KAI, emphasized the company’s focus on expanding its international presence. “KAI will expand the export of its main platforms including FA-50, KF-21, helicopters, and satellites, and KAI will put more efforts in its marketing to Central and South America by strengthening the partnership for the future projects,” Kang said.

KAI’s effort comes amid increased geopolitical competition in the region, where countries are seeking to modernize their armed forces with cost-effective yet capable platforms. The KF-21, currently undergoing flight testing, is expected to serve as South Korea’s primary multirole fighter and could represent a leap forward in regional airpower for prospective buyers.

The South Korean defense industry has been aggressively pursuing new export opportunities, leveraging growing global demand for affordable, interoperable systems and South Korea’s rising reputation as a reliable defense partner.