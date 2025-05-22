Japan to begin assembly of AMV XP armored vehicles

Japanese defense manufacturer Japan Steel Works is preparing to begin local assembly of the Patria AMV XP 8×8 armored vehicles, with production scheduled to start in September under a license agreement with Finnish defense firm Patria.

The vehicle was selected by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force to replace the aging Type-96 fleet, with deliveries planned over the coming years. According to Patria, the production will begin with the assembly of Finnish-made parts and subassemblies, followed by a gradual increase in domestic manufacturing as Japan Steel Works expands its capabilities.

In a statement, Janne Pulkkinen, Patria’s Technology Transfer Manager, said: “Production will expand in Japan as our partner’s capabilities grow.”

Pulkkinen noted that a core team from Japan Steel Works completed five months of training at Patria’s facility in Hämeenlinna, assembling one vehicle during the program. That unit has passed verification and testing and is now ready for shipment to Japan. “The most important thing is to get the group to work together and build mutual trust,” Pulkkinen said.

Patria says its technical specialists will remain involved during the startup phase to support assembly, electrical integration, and final inspections. Facilities in Japan are currently being finalized in preparation for full-scale production this fall.

Markus Louhivuori, Patria’s Key Customer Director, said: “I appreciate the Japanese business culture, which has a lot in common with ours in Finland. Things are honestly laid out on the table, and nothing is promised that cannot be kept.”

He added that Patria is committed to a long-term presence in Japan, including discussions about future collaboration on the Patria NEMO mortar system, special vehicle variants, and lifecycle services. The company also aims to support Japan Steel Works in establishing a domestic subcontractor network that could integrate with Patria’s global supply chain.

“Our partner’s staff is skilled and motivated. It is interesting to see how they apply our technology in practice in Japan and develop it further to suit the local operating environment,” Louhivuori said.

Patria will present its capabilities at the DSEI Japan defense exhibition in Tokyo from May 21–23, 2025.