Japan teams with France, Germany to develop railgun

By Daisuke Sato
The Acquisition Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA) of Japan announced on May 30th that it has concluded the Terms of Reference (TOR) for cooperation on railgun technologies with France and Germany.

This agreement aims to explore collaborative opportunities in developing this advanced weapon system. Japan’s Ministry of Defense is making continuous efforts toward the early deployment of railgun technology.

Just last week, it was reported that ATLA had dispatched personnel to the U.S. Navy to advance railgun development, leveraging U.S. expertise to expedite the practical application of this technology.

Previously, Japan revealed the development of a medium railgun capable of launching a 320g projectile at an initial velocity of 2,230 meters per second (Mach 6.5). The railgun has an endurance of over 120 rounds and a current charge energy of 5MJ, with ambitions for future advancements targeting a 20MJ charge energy.

Railguns utilize high-speed projectiles to exceed the capabilities of conventional artillery, representing a significant leap in military technology. This initiative is part of Japan’s broader strategy to enhance its defense capabilities against aerial and maritime threats.

Daisuke Sato is defense reporter, covering the Asia-Pacific defense industrial base, defense markets and all related issues.

