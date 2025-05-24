type here...

Japan debuts mobile firepower for island defense

NewsArmyVideo
By Daisuke Sato
Modified date:
PANZER_argonaut pic

Japan’s Defense Minister Gen Nakatani visited the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Fuji Garrison in Shizuoka Prefecture to inspect newly introduced equipment intended for remote island defense, including a new missile launcher and vehicle-mounted 120mm mortars—technologies revealed to the public for the first time.

The equipment, expected to be deployed for defending Japan’s southwestern islands, is designed to enhance mobility and firepower in constrained environments.

Among the systems shown was a wheeled vehicle integrated with a 120mm mortar, capable of both movement and rapid indirect fire, as well as transport vehicles configured to carry counterstrike-capable missiles.

The systems are tailored to support quick response operations across island territories, where logistical and operational flexibility are critical.

As noted by the Ministry of Defense, the public display of these systems marks the first time they have been formally presented to observers, highlighting Tokyo’s push to demonstrate capability development amid regional maritime tensions.

In addition to inspecting equipment, Minister Nakatani observed Ranger instructor training activities, which prepare personnel for elite ground operations. Due to recent revisions in safety procedures and efforts to adapt to modern warfare requirements, most of the Ranger training pipeline has been temporarily suspended—except for a few select components.

At the conclusion of his visit, Nakatani stated, “We are in the process of reviewing procedures so that new Ranger training can be launched promptly.” The remarks underscore efforts by the Defense Ministry to balance operational readiness with updated safety and tactical standards.

The Fuji Garrison remains a key training and operational node for the JGSDF and serves as a platform for testing new capabilities as Japan prepares to strengthen its island defense forces under its current national security strategy.

Executive Editor

