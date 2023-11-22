Israel’s prime minister Netanyahu visits RAFAEL facility

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent visit to a local defense contractor RAFAEL facility in northern Israel marked a crucial engagement in understanding and evaluating Israel’s defense capabilities in the midst of ongoing conflict.

During the visit, Prime Minister Netanyahu was briefed by Dr. Yuval Steinitz, Chairman of RAFAEL, and Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Yoav Har-Even, CEO & President, on the comprehensive range of activities undertaken by RAFAEL in the current war scenario. The discussions revolved around vital defense systems such as Iron Dome, David’s Sling, TROPHY APS, and other critical projects.

Apart from briefings, Prime Minister Netanyahu toured the production lines within the facility, gaining firsthand insights into the cutting-edge technology and systems being developed and deployed. Furthermore, he took the opportunity to meet with RAFAEL’s industrious workforce, recognizing their tireless commitment and dedication.

Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed deep appreciation for the unwavering efforts of RAFAEL’s workforce, acknowledging their pivotal role in supplying the security establishment with crucial means to bolster Israel’s defense capabilities amidst the ongoing combat.

An ongoing armed conflict between Israel and Hamas-led militant groups has been taking place chiefly in and around the Gaza Strip since 7 October 2023, with clashes also taking place in the West Bank and Israel–Lebanon border.

On that day, Hamas-led militants launched a multi-pronged invasion of southern Israel from the Gaza Strip. The surprise attack comprised a barrage of rockets, while around 3,000 militants breached the Gaza–Israel barrier and attacked Israeli military bases and civilian population centres, as well as a music festival near Re’im.