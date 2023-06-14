Israel’s company to deliver EW systems for German helicopters

Israel’s Elbit Systems announced on Wednesday that it was awarded an additional contract to deliver Electronic Warfare (EW) systems for German Air Force helicopters.

As noted by the company, the contract was awarded by Airbus Helicopters for the Federal Office for Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support, for the provision of Airborne EW self-protection systems for the CH‑53GS/GE transport helicopters, as part of the platform upgrade program led by Airbus Helicopters.

“We are proud to cooperate with Airbus Helicopters and appreciate the trust that the German Air Force places in our leading technologies that will continue to provide enhanced survivability and to increase mission effectiveness,” Oren Sabag, General Manager, Elbit Systems ISTAR and EW said.

Under the contract, Elbit Systems, supported by Elbit Systems Deutschland, will provide digital Radar Warning Receivers (RWR), EW Controllers (EWC) and Counter Measure Dispensing Systems (CMDS).

The digital RWR and EWC rapidly detect and accurately locate a wide range of threats, even in a dense EW environment, enabling reliable and timely warning and effective protection. The systems feature complete and independent threat programmability, enabling seamless update of emitter libraries as well as flight data recording for pilot debriefing and training.

Elbit says that coupled with the CMDS the entire system provides the German Air Force with a high level of operational effectiveness.