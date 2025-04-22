Israeli firm pitches mobile aerostat systems for US border security

Israeli defense company RT LTA Systems Ltd. unveiled its mobile aerostat platforms at the Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona, earlier this month, highlighting a new frontier in surveillance and reconnaissance technology aimed at bolstering U.S. border security.

According to Microwaves & RF, the company’s innovative aerostat systems offer broad-area detection and communications capabilities across difficult terrain.

Designed for deployment via all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), these systems enable rapid and flexible ISR (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance) operations along borders where traditional surveillance infrastructure can be limited.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

RT LTA Systems, headquartered in Yavne, Israel, operates in partnership with its Texas-based subsidiary, RT Aerostat Systems Inc. The firm showcased its SkyStar and SkyGuard aerostat platforms during the expo held April 8-9, 2025. Both systems, the company says, are engineered to deliver dependable early-warning alerts and enhance situational awareness.

Each aerostat platform includes a ground control station, tethered lighter-than-air platform, stabilized payload mount, and an advanced sensor suite. The platforms support a range of payloads, including infrared cameras and radar systems, allowing them to monitor wide areas from elevated altitudes. The SkyStar system can operate at heights up to 1,500 feet, while the larger SkyGuard aerostats reach altitudes of 20,000 feet, the company says.

“For years, we have delivered cutting-edge aerostat technologies to border security agencies worldwide,” said Rami Shmueli, CEO of RT LTA Systems Ltd., in a statement. “Our highly mobile and versatile systems are designed to address the evolving challenges of the U.S. southern border and beyond. With our Texas-based subsidiary, we are well-positioned to equip U.S. border security agencies with state-of-the-art ISR solutions.”

The company’s technology has been integrated into U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) operations, enhancing efforts to detect illegal crossings and monitor remote areas. The systems’ mobility and rapid deployment capability allow small crews to quickly establish aerial surveillance in challenging environments.