Israeli fighter jets destroy ballistic missiles in Iran

The Israeli Air Force has released video footage showing the destruction of Iranian ballistic missiles, following what the Israeli Defense Forces described as a “large-scale strike” deep into Iranian territory.

In a public statement, the IDF said its fighter jets struck ballistic missile systems in western Iran, targeting surface-to-surface missile launchers. The operation was described as a direct response to missile threats directed at Israel.

“The Israeli Air Force destroyed ballistic missiles that were aimed at the State of Israel,” read a statement posted in Hebrew by the IDF. The military added that these strikes were focused on neutralizing the systems enabling Iranian missile launches.

The Israeli military said that around 200 fighter jets participated in the attacks, calling it an unprecedented use of force against Iranian targets.

חיל-האוויר השמיד טילים בליסטיים שכוונו למדינת ישראל.

תיעוד מתקיפת טילי קרקע-קרקע באיראן: pic.twitter.com/sFSApTaWw2 — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) June 13, 2025

Footage released by the Air Force showed precision air-to-ground missile strikes hitting what appear to be missile launch facilities. The targets were located in western Iran, an area known to host multiple military bases and missile storage complexes.