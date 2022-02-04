Israeli defense firm develop next-gen electronic attack pod

Israel’s high-tech defense firm Rafael announced that it has completed the development of the latest generation of the Sky Shield family of Electronic Attack (EA) Pods.

The Sky Shield is an all-inclusive, multi-purpose EW system, which provides support jamming and is used for escort jamming, SEAD and self-protection missions.

Sky Shield can be tailored to the specific requirements of the customer. It is highly reliable and does not require a crew member for operation. Sky Shield utilizes the most updated EW methods and is based on the vast experience of Rafael in airborne and naval EW systems

As noted by the company, the latest generation EA pod builds upon operationally proven state-of-the-art Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) technologies and Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) architecture, while introducing Gallium Nitride (GaN) transmitters – enhancing its already formidable Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) capabilities.

The EA pod is now undergoing extensive flight trials on a 4.5 generation fighter aircraft for an undisclosed customer and will soon provide unprecedented capabilities, enabling penetration of potential adversary’s Anti Area Access denial (A2/AD) Integrated Air Defense Systems.