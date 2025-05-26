Israel moves to occupy most of Gaza strip

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has shifted the primary objective of its ongoing military campaign in Gaza, moving from direct confrontation with Hamas fighters to the seizure of territory and control of humanitarian aid distribution, according to reports in Israeli media.

The military reportedly intends to occupy 75% of the Gaza Strip within two months, local outlets said on Monday.

The new operational phase is expected to involve the displacement of much of the Palestinian population into three restricted humanitarian zones, while Israeli forces move to assert control over the rest of the enclave.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“The goal is not just defeating Hamas militarily,” Israeli military officials told domestic media. “It’s about establishing control on the ground, including food and aid logistics, while systematically dismantling Hamas infrastructure.”

This shift comes amid growing international pressure, including from the United States, to end the war and address worsening humanitarian conditions.

Despite this, Israel reportedly rejected a U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal, which included a 60-day truce and a phased release of hostages, under a personal guarantee by President Donald Trump, Haaretz reported.

The IDF said a new aid delivery mechanism is expected to launch in the coming days as part of this expanded ground operation. Israeli authorities indicated the process will centralize humanitarian relief under Israeli control, rather than through existing UN-administered routes.

Critics argue the new strategy risks deepening the humanitarian crisis in Gaza by concentrating civilians into smaller zones under harsh conditions while limiting access to food, water, and medical supplies.

In Washington, administration officials continue to urge restraint, though no official confirmation of the rejected ceasefire proposal has been released. The White House has so far supported Israel’s right to self-defense, but sources close to the administration suggest concerns are mounting over the long-term consequences of a prolonged occupation.