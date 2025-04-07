Iran threatens US bases in region amid standoff

Iran is warning its neighbors that U.S. military installations hosted on their soil could be at risk if they are drawn into a conflict, as tensions rise over stalled nuclear negotiations.

Reuters, citing a senior Iranian official who requested anonymity, reported that Tehran is resisting direct talks with Washington but remains open to indirect communication through Oman.

According to the official, indirect messaging offers a way to gauge the seriousness of Washington’s political intentions. However, the path forward could be “rocky,” and Tehran would only consider negotiations if the United States signals clear support for Iranian proposals.

The official also confirmed that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ordered the country’s armed forces to a higher level of readiness amid the escalating standoff. The move comes weeks after President Donald Trump disclosed that he sent a letter to Khamenei proposing talks over Iran’s nuclear program.

Axios has reported that Trump’s message was firm, outlining both a possible diplomatic track and consequences should Iran reject the overture.

Iran has continued to develop its nuclear program despite mounting pressure. Western intelligence assessments suggest Tehran has increased uranium enrichment activity, while also expanding ballistic missile capabilities across the region.

Iran’s warning to its neighbors follows a broader shift in its messaging strategy, with officials signaling that any military engagement would not be limited to U.S. assets alone. “Those hosting American bases should consider the risks,” the official told Reuters.

While the Biden administration previously supported multilateral diplomacy under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Trump administration has taken a different stance, demanding a more comprehensive agreement.

The current climate leaves little room for ambiguity. With indirect negotiations hanging by a thread and military posturing on both sides, the Gulf region may be entering a new period of heightened alert.