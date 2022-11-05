Inguar Defence develops next-generation modular armored vehicle

The Ukrainian armored vehicle manufacturer Inguar Defense has announced that it developing a next-generation modular armored vehicle.

In a message posted to Facebook, Inguar Defense said that it developing a family of modular vehicles using a common platform.

The project envisages a family of armored vehicles capable of carrying a crew of two members and up to 8 personnel depending on the configuration.

Thanks to modular design and open architecture, it is planned to create a series of special combat vehicles on a 4×4 and 6×6 chassis, including those with a gun ranging from 12.7mm to more than 30mm. The company also promises to combine 6×6 wheeled chassis with MBDA’s Brimstone guided missiles and even with multiple launch rocket systems.

In mid-October, the Inguar Defense unveiled its new assault vehicle boasts a lightweight construction.