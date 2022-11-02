Thursday, November 3, 2022
Influencer launches crowdfunding to gift 50 armored vehicles to Ukraine

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian social media personality Serhiy Prytula has launched a crowdfunding campaign to buy 50 Spartan tracked armored personnel carriers for Ukrainian Army.

In a message posted to Twitter, Prytula said that they are raising $5,47 mln to buy 50 British Spartan armored personnel carriers.

“In rainy conditions and mud, APCs are what our units at the front really need,” he added.

The campaign, organized by a non-profit organization Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation, plans to reach the goal on Nov. 8.

Previously, Ukraine’s former president Petro Poroshenko conducted a similar campaign to buy a batch of Spartan vehicles.

The Spartan is a family of British-made combat vehicles, which included Fv 101 Scorpion, Fv 102 Striker, Fv 104 Samaritan, Fv 105 Sultan, Fv 106 Sampson and Fv 107 Scimitar.

Spartan is a small armored personnel carrier (APC), that can carry up to seven personnel, including three crew members. It is therefore used to carry small specialized groups such as reconnaissance teams, air defense sections, mortar fire controllers and ambush parties.

