India strikes airbase near Islamabad with BrahMos missiles

Pakistan accused India of launching missile strikes on multiple military installations, including a sensitive airbase near Islamabad.

In a statement, Pakistani military spokesperson Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed that most of the incoming missiles were intercepted.

“The missiles that came down did not cause damage,” he said, though details about the number of intercepts and exact impact locations were not disclosed.

Pakistani officials allege that India used its latest variant of the BrahMos cruise missile, capable of striking targets up to 800 kilometers away.

One missile reportedly struck a hangar at a Pakistan Air Force facility, where aircraft may have been under repair or storage. However, this claim has not been independently verified, and no images of damaged assets have been released.

Photos circulating on social media show what appears to be the spent booster stage of a BrahMos missile recovered near the target area.

The BrahMos, jointly developed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyenia, is one of the fastest cruise missiles in operational service today, reaching speeds up to Mach 3. Its high speed and low-altitude flight profile make it difficult to intercept using standard air defense systems.

According to open-source assessments, the airbase targeted lies within striking distance of the Indian border and is considered a key node in Pakistan’s air defense and tactical air operations.