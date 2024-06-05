Wednesday, June 5, 2024
India reports another Su-30MKI fighter jet crash

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Master Sgt. Karen Tomasik

On June 4, another crash involving a Russian-made Su-30MKI fighter jet occurred in India.

The aircraft went down in a field near Nashik, Maharashtra. The two pilots on board safely ejected, sustaining minor injuries and are currently hospitalized.

Following the crash, the aircraft caught fire, which has since been extinguished by firefighters. Debris from the Su-30MKI was scattered within a 500-meter radius.

Indian publication ABP reported that the fighter was undergoing a major overhaul at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, an Indian state aerospace and defense company. It was in the process of flight testing before being returned to the Indian Air Force (IAF) for operational use.

This incident marks the eleventh loss of this fighter model for the IAF since 2009, when India began receiving the Su-30MKIs under a 2007 contract for 82 aircraft.

According to the Military Balance 2023, the IAF has 262 Su-30MKIs in service, indicating that approximately 4% of the fleet has been lost in crashes and accidents.

The Su-30MKI has been plagued by technical issues, particularly with its electronics and radar warning systems. Poor maintenance has been exacerbated by a lack of spare parts from Russia.

