India escalates strikes on key Pakistani airbases

screengrab from video posted to social media

India has intensified its campaign of targeted strikes on Pakistani military infrastructure, launching fresh missile attacks on multiple air force bases, including Shahbaz and Bholari, on May 10, according to regional security sources and visual evidence from the scene.

Midday strikes by Indian forces targeted the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Shahbaz base, with damage observed near the control tower and hangars. While Pakistani authorities have not yet issued an official statement, open-source imagery and local eyewitness reports indicate smoke and structural impact at the facility, located in Sindh province.

The Shahbaz Air Base is one of Pakistan’s most strategically important installations, frequently hosting advanced aircraft such as JF-17s and, in some cases, foreign-deployed platforms for regional coordination and exercises.

Simultaneously, India’s missile campaign extended to Bholari Air Base in Sindh. Video and satellite images circulating on social media show plumes of smoke rising from the vicinity, although the scale of the damage has not been independently confirmed. Bholari is a relatively modern facility of Pakistan’s air defense architecture.

Indian defense officials have declined public comment on the latest operations. However, the pattern of strikes suggests a deliberate campaign aimed at degrading Pakistan’s air operations capabilities through selective targeting of command-and-control infrastructure and aircraft staging areas.

