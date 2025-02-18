India considers Russian proposal for domestic Su-57 production

India is evaluating a Russian proposal to manufacture Sukhoi Su-57 Felon fifth-generation fighter jets domestically, according to Dmitry Shugayev, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC).

The potential agreement, if finalized, could significantly expand India’s indigenous fighter production capabilities and deepen its defense ties with Russia.

Shugayev made the statement while discussing ongoing defense cooperation between the two nations, highlighting the possibility of licensed production of Russia’s most advanced combat aircraft on Indian soil.

The Su-57, Russia’s flagship stealth fighter, is designed to rival Western fifth-generation jets like the U.S. F-35 and F-22.

India has been exploring options to enhance its air force with next-generation fighters as part of its long-term modernization plans. The country had previously collaborated with Russia on the now-defunct Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft (FGFA) program, which aimed to develop a variant of the Su-57 tailored to Indian requirements.

The renewed discussions suggest that India remains interested in acquiring advanced stealth capabilities, especially amid growing security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. If approved, local production of the Su-57 could strengthen India’s defense industry and align with the government’s “Make in India” initiative, which seeks to boost domestic manufacturing of military hardware.

Despite the potential benefits, several factors could influence India’s decision. The Su-57 has faced delays in development and questions regarding its stealth effectiveness compared to its Western counterparts. Additionally, India must weigh the geopolitical implications of deepening defense cooperation with Russia while balancing its growing ties with Western defense suppliers, particularly the United States and France.

Moreover, integrating the Su-57 into the Indian Air Force’s existing fleet, which includes Russian Su-30MKIs, French Rafales, and indigenous Tejas fighters, would require careful logistical and operational planning.

Russia has been actively seeking international buyers for the Su-57, positioning it as a cost-effective alternative to Western stealth fighters. While India is yet to confirm its commitment to the project, any agreement to produce the aircraft locally would mark a major milestone in bilateral defense cooperation.

The discussions come at a time when India is evaluating multiple next-generation fighter platforms, including the indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, raising questions about whether the Su-57 would complement or compete with India’s own stealth fighter development.