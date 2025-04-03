Houthis down another US MQ-9 over Yemen

Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have claimed the downing of another U.S. MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle over the Red Sea coastal city of Al-Hudaydah, marking the second such incident in less than three days.

If confirmed, this brings the total number of U.S. MQ-9s lost in Yemen to 17.

Houthi-aligned media released imagery purporting to show wreckage from the drone, which they say was targeted by air defense units operating near the western coastline.

The U.S. Department of Defense has not yet issued an official statement on the reported shootdown.

The MQ-9 Reaper, manufactured by General Atomics and operated by the U.S. Air Force and other branches, is a long-endurance, high-altitude ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) and precision-strike platform. Each unit, depending on configuration, costs an estimated $31 million.

According to available data, the total value of the 17 Reapers lost over Yemen now exceeds $527 million.

The Houthis, backed by Iran, have improved their air defense capabilities in recent years, fielding radar-guided systems and modified surface-to-air missile platforms.

The downing comes amid ongoing U.S. operations aimed at protecting commercial shipping in the Red Sea from drone and missile threats originating in Houthi-controlled territory. The region remains a focal point of U.S. surveillance and counter-strike efforts, particularly in the context of broader instability across the Middle East.

The Pentagon has acknowledged previous drone losses in the region but maintains that unmanned assets remain a key tool in both ISR and limited precision engagement missions. The increasing pace of shootdowns, however, raises questions about platform survivability and rules of engagement in high-risk environments where state-backed non-state actors operate advanced air defense systems.

U.S. officials have not disclosed whether changes in deployment patterns, mission profiles, or force protection measures will be implemented in response to the recent losses. The MQ-9 platform continues to support both counterterrorism and maritime security operations in the region.