Tuesday, July 13, 2021
type here...

House appropriators want to cut Air Force’s hypersonic weapon procurement

NewsAviation
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Photo by Giancarlo Casem

The House Appropriations defense subcommittee is recommending cutting spending to the procurement of the U.S. Air Force’s long-range, lethal hypersonic weapon, according to Inside Defense.

All told, appropriators propose to cut the hypersonic boost-glide weapon procurement budget by $44 million in the fiscal year 2022.

The Inside Defense reported that the recommended reduction is equal to approximately four Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) missiles, per the report accompanying the House Armed Services defense subcommittee’s mark-up of the fiscal year 2022 defense bill.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The ARRW program is a rapid prototyping project aimed at delivering a conventional hypersonic weapons capability to the Warfighter in the early 2020s. The weapon system is designed to provide combatant commanders the capability to destroy high-value, time-sensitive targets.

ARRW will also expand precision-strike weapon systems’ capabilities by enabling rapid response strikes against heavily defended land targets.

Hypersonic weapons provide a survivable and affordable capability that will overcome distance in contested environments using high speed, altitude and maneuverability. They amplify many of the enduring attributes of airpower – speed, range, flexibility and precision.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Colton Jones
Colton Jones is technology editor for Defenсe Blog. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

About us

Support

Subscribe

Get In Touch

© Defence Blog