Hanwha, Milrem team up for next-gen robotic combat vehicles

South Korean Hanwha Aerospace and Estonian-based Milrem Robotics have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the development and global marketing of advanced Robotic Combat Vehicles (RCV) and other autonomous ground systems.

The agreement marks a significant step toward integrating robotic solutions into modern mechanized warfare, combining the strengths of two defense industry leaders.

Strategic Collaboration for Next-Generation Combat Robotics

The partnership will focus on developing tracked RCVs that meet the performance requirements of initial customers. By leveraging Milrem Robotics’ expertise in autonomous systems and Hanwha Aerospace’s advanced defense technologies, the companies aim to enhance operational effectiveness for mechanized units in modern combat scenarios.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“Our collaboration with Hanwha aims to accelerate the development of cutting-edge robotic solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern armed forces, combining Milrem Robotics’ innovative technologies with Hanwha’s extensive experience in defense systems,” said Kuldar Väärsi, CEO of Milrem Robotics.

Hanwha Aerospace, a global leader in aerospace and defense solutions, sees this agreement as a strategic move to expand its presence in the autonomous systems market. Michael Coulter, President & CEO (nominee) of Hanwha Global Defense, emphasized the importance of collaboration, stating, “As Hanwha grows internationally, we seek to bring our technology, speed, and industrial strengths and partner with innovative companies to rapidly address emergent requirements. This collaboration on robotic and autonomous combat systems leverages the expertise and capabilities from Milrem and Hanwha Aerospace. Through this collaboration, we intend to bring new capability and capacity to address rapidly evolving combat environments.”

Beyond technical development, the partnership will also involve joint global marketing campaigns to promote their robotic combat solutions. Both companies aim to expand the reach and adoption of their advanced robotic systems across international markets.

Milrem Robotics has established itself as a leader in unmanned ground vehicle technology, with its THeMIS and Tracked RCV (T-RCV) platforms gaining widespread recognition. Hanwha Aerospace, known for its expertise in land, air, and space defense, will contribute its manufacturing capabilities, ensuring scalability and high-performance design.

The integration of robotic combat vehicles into military operations is seen as a critical advancement in modern warfare, enhancing force protection, increasing lethality, and improving operational efficiency. The collaboration between Hanwha Aerospace and Milrem Robotics underscores the growing demand for autonomous combat systems as nations seek to modernize their armed forces.