Hanwha Aerospace and Kongsberg sign MoU on collaboration

South Korean Hanwha Aerospace and Norway’s Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing cooperation on land domain systems.

The agreement was signed at the Eurosatory defense exhibition in Paris on June 17, 2024.

This partnership focuses on delivering high-performance combat solutions for land platforms, leveraging both companies’ advanced technologies. The cooperation will encompass Kongsberg’s Integrated Combat Solution (ICS), Digital Vehicle Platform, and Remote Weapon Systems integrated with Hanwha’s K9 & K10 Thunder Artillery Systems and Chunmoo Rocket Artillery System.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“The memorandum that has just been signed holds special significance for us,” said Jaeil Son, President and CEO of Hanwha Aerospace. “Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace is a globally recognized company providing top-quality equipment and services. Through this partnership, we will develop the most advanced, cutting-edge solutions together.”

Jørgen Bull, Vice President of Land Systems at Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, echoed this sentiment, stating, “This MoU confirms the strong relationship between the two companies and our desire to work together to develop first-class solutions for our customers.”

Hanwha Aerospace, established in 1977, is a global leader in aerospace and defense, producing land combat vehicles like the K9 Self-Propelled Howitzer and the K239 Chunmoo Multiple Rocket Launcher System. Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, with approximately 4,500 employees in 16 countries, specializes in command and control systems, surveillance, tactical communications, remote weapon stations, and missiles.