Germany’s Diehl unveils CICADA anti-drone interceptor

Germany’s Diehl Defence has introduced its Sky Sphere defense system at Enforce Tac 2025, reinforcing its role in counter-drone technology.

The unveiling highlights the company’s focus on addressing the increasing threat posed by unmanned aerial systems.

At the core of the system is the CICADA eMissile, which is being presented for the first time in Europe. Designed to neutralize Class 1 and Class 2 drones, the missile is available in two versions. The non-lethal variant deploys a catch net to incapacitate enemy drones, while the lethal version integrates a fragmentation warhead for direct engagement.

The Sky Sphere system operates across the sensor-to-shooter chain, offering modular capabilities that allow for integration with Diehl’s in-house technology or third-party components.

The company is currently in discussions with potential customers for tailored integration projects and expects the system to be commercially available by 2026.

Diehl Defence remains a leading developer of ground-based air defense solutions and guided missile systems. The company’s portfolio includes combat-proven IRIS air defense systems, reinforcing its position in the evolving landscape of drone warfare and air defense technology.