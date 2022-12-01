Germany to send more Gepard air-defense tanks to Ukraine

Germany will send additional military equipment and supplies to Ukraine, including seven more Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft systems.

The German government also released a detailed list of military assistance it was sending to Kyiv and specified it was already donated 30 Gepard tanks, including around 6,000 rounds of anti-aircraft ammunition.

According to some reports, like one from Bild, Gepard air-defense tanks are no longer in the inventory of the German armed forces, but the manufacturer has kept a number in its own stocks.

The vehicle is a self-propelled anti-aircraft system made by Krauss-Maffei Wegmann. It is designed to defend against modern combat aircraft, attack helicopters, remote-controlled missiles and rockets. It can also dependably combat drones. The ballistic projectiles cannot be destroyed by electronic defense measures and the clouds of shrapnel they generate will reliably destroy the target.

KMW has mass-produced 570 systems of this type as general contractor and has also been the main contractor for the technical and logistical support for the system since it went into use. Gepards have been supplied to Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.