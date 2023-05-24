Germany sends reconnaissance drones to Ukraine

Germany lent more support to Ukraine’s forces and sent a batch of new reconnaissance drones.

According to a press release from the Federal Government, a shipment of 54 Vector unarmed aerial vehicles from Germany has been sent to Ukraine.

The Vector reconnaissance drone developed by Quantum-Systems has proven to be a true asset in the war in Ukraine. Kyiv ordered 33 of them early last August and has ordered another 105 since.

The electric vertical takeoff unmanned aerial vehicle (eVTOL UAV) in the shape of a propeller aircraft has a length of 1.63 meters (64 inches), a wingspan of 2.8 meters (110 inches), and is used for aerial reconnaissance. It has a flight duration of 120 minutes and can transmit video footage and data from a distance of up to 30 kilometers (18.6 miles), which is the range of many artillery weapons.

Quantum-Systems says the Vector is part of a 2-in-1 system that uses the same main fuselage, ground controller, data link, sensors, and AI capabilities. It can alternatively be configured as the Scorpion multicopter without any changes to the avionics hardware. Its open systems architecture allows for continuous expansion of the system’s capabilities and functionality.

The Vector series went into production in 2020.