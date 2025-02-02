type here...

Germany sends AI-powered drones to Ukraine

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Courtesy Photo

The first batch of German-made autonomous ground drones has arrived in Ukraine, marking a new phase in the use of artificial intelligence in modern warfare.

ARX Robotics, a German defense technology firm, has begun series production of its Gereon RCS drones, with 30 units expected to be delivered to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in early February.

These AI-driven drones are designed to transport supplies and evacuate wounded soldiers from combat zones, enhancing battlefield logistics while reducing risks for frontline troops. The delivery is funded by the German government, according to a report by Deutsche Welle on January 30.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Gereon RCS drones are programmed to navigate autonomously, carrying essential supplies such as ammunition and medical kits to frontline positions. They also serve as evacuation platforms, retrieving injured personnel from dangerous areas and minimizing human exposure to enemy fire.

“The primary goal is to provide vital logistics support while ensuring the safety of soldiers,” said ARX Robotics CEO Roberta Randerath. The deployment of these drones will reduce the need for personnel in high-risk evacuation operations, allowing Ukrainian troops to focus on holding defensive positions.

Germany has been a key provider of military aid to Ukraine, supplying tanks, air defense systems, and artillery. The introduction of AI-powered ground drones further reflects Berlin’s evolving support strategy, integrating advanced technology into Ukraine’s defense infrastructure.

The Gereon RCS is part of a broader trend toward autonomous military solutions, aimed at improving efficiency and survivability in modern conflict scenarios. While aerial drones have played a critical role in Ukraine’s operations against Russian forces, ground-based robotic systems could enhance battlefield logistics and casualty evacuation efforts.

With ongoing production at ARX Robotics, further deliveries of these drones may follow, increasing Ukraine’s ability to sustain frontline operations while minimizing troop exposure to hostile fire.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Indian Rafale crashes after night raid

Dylan Malyasov -
An Indian Air Force Rafale fighter jet crashed approximately 20 kilometers from Bhisiana Airbase in Punjab during the early hours of May 7. The crash...

Pakistan may have shot down own fighter jet?

Aviation

India fires full air defense arsenal amid Pakistan strikes

Army

BrahMos missile debris found in India after Pakistan strike

Army

Wreckage of Indian MiG-29 fighter found in Kashmir

Aviation

Remains of Indian S-400 missile found in Pakistan

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.