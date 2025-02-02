Germany sends AI-powered drones to Ukraine

The first batch of German-made autonomous ground drones has arrived in Ukraine, marking a new phase in the use of artificial intelligence in modern warfare.

ARX Robotics, a German defense technology firm, has begun series production of its Gereon RCS drones, with 30 units expected to be delivered to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in early February.

These AI-driven drones are designed to transport supplies and evacuate wounded soldiers from combat zones, enhancing battlefield logistics while reducing risks for frontline troops. The delivery is funded by the German government, according to a report by Deutsche Welle on January 30.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Gereon RCS drones are programmed to navigate autonomously, carrying essential supplies such as ammunition and medical kits to frontline positions. They also serve as evacuation platforms, retrieving injured personnel from dangerous areas and minimizing human exposure to enemy fire.

“The primary goal is to provide vital logistics support while ensuring the safety of soldiers,” said ARX Robotics CEO Roberta Randerath. The deployment of these drones will reduce the need for personnel in high-risk evacuation operations, allowing Ukrainian troops to focus on holding defensive positions.

Germany has been a key provider of military aid to Ukraine, supplying tanks, air defense systems, and artillery. The introduction of AI-powered ground drones further reflects Berlin’s evolving support strategy, integrating advanced technology into Ukraine’s defense infrastructure.

The Gereon RCS is part of a broader trend toward autonomous military solutions, aimed at improving efficiency and survivability in modern conflict scenarios. While aerial drones have played a critical role in Ukraine’s operations against Russian forces, ground-based robotic systems could enhance battlefield logistics and casualty evacuation efforts.

With ongoing production at ARX Robotics, further deliveries of these drones may follow, increasing Ukraine’s ability to sustain frontline operations while minimizing troop exposure to hostile fire.