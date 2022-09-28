Germany predicts first IRIS-T SLM delivery to Ukraine in October

German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen said that Germany can deliver the first IRIS-T SLM medium-range surface-to-air defense systems to Ukraine in this October.

In an interview at the Yevropeysʹka pravda, the German Ambassador stated that the delivery of the first IRIS-T SLM air defense system is expected in October, although before that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany Annalena Baerbock reported that the delivery is expected by the end of summer or in September.

The Ambassador added that the German government is can supply four IRIS-T SLM surface-to-air defense systems to Ukraine.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“I really hope that the second system will be there by the end of this year, the rest at the beginning of next year,” said Feldhusen.

German daily Bild had reported earlier that IRIS-T SLM systems, made by privately held German weapons maker Diehl Defense, could be deployed in Ukraine from November.

According to Diehl Defense, the IRIS-T SLM is a surface-launched air defense system with an upgraded version of the IRIS-T missile equipping fighter aircraft of numerous countries worldwide. In combination with various radar and command systems, IRIS-T SL offers the capabilities and benefits of an advanced air defense system. An entire IRIS-T SLM system was tested successfully for the first time in 2014 in the presence of international representatives.

The system can launch missiles over a distance of 40 kilometers (25 miles) to take down fighter jets, helicopters or missiles.