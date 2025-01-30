Germany joins CAVS program based on Patria 6×6

Germany has formally joined the Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) Framework Agreement, making it the fourth nation to participate in the multinational initiative after Finland, Latvia, and Sweden.

This step paves the way for Germany to begin serial procurement of CAVS vehicles based on the Patria 6×6 platform, a key component of European defense cooperation.

Germany first engaged with the CAVS program in 2022, signing a statement of intent. It advanced further by joining the Technical Arrangement in 2023 and later committed to the program’s research and development agreement in 2024. Joining the Framework Agreement marks the final step in Germany’s accession, aligning its defense strategy with the broader European initiative.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Hugo Vanbockryck, Senior Vice President, Market Area Europe of Patria, welcomed Germany’s move, emphasizing the importance of multinational defense collaboration:

“Patria is very pleased to see Germany moving forward towards the serial procurement phase. The determination and steady progress of Germany taking steps within the CAVS programme has been an excellent example of modern multinational cooperation targeting increased interoperability and the security of supply between allied nations. Together with our German teaming partners KNDS, FFG and JWT, we are ready to set up local production with a rapid time scale.”

The CAVS program, led by Patria, focuses on developing a 6×6 armoured vehicle system with advanced troop transport and system integration capabilities. Patria brings over 40 years of expertise in armored vehicle production, ensuring the platform meets modern battlefield requirements.

The CAVS initiative prioritizes interoperability, security of supply, and industrial cooperation among participating nations. A significant portion of vehicle production is expected to leverage local industry capabilities in each member state, strengthening European defense manufacturing and logistics networks.

To date, Patria has secured orders for over 800 Patria 6×6 vehicles, with more than 200 already delivered to partner nations. The program remains open to additional European countries that share similar equipment requirements, subject to approval from current participants.

By joining the Framework Agreement, Germany takes a strategic step toward modernizing its armoured troop transport capabilities, reinforcing European defense cooperation, and ensuring a secure supply chain for future procurement.