German weapons maker develops unmanned bomber

German defense conglomerate Rheinmetall has developed a new version of its LUNA unmanned aircraft with the unique capability to perform strikes.

As noted by the company, its new combat drone is the game changer for protecting troops and fighting tactically relevant targets.

“Effectors as payloads transform the multipurpose drone from a sensor-to-shooter system into a highly efficient means of reconnaissance and combat from a single source,” Rheinmetall said in the press release.

The unmanned aircraft is designed to conduct precision-guided strikes, and its payload is shrapnel or incendiary bombs, which can be dropped on targets such as trains, supply lines, fuel depots or munitions dumps.

With its robust fiberglass composite construction and 40kg take-off weight, the high-performance motor glider can be made ready for take-off by just a few personnel and silently launched into the air via the collapsible self-propelled catapult. Thanks to extensive automation, operation is extremely simple and requires no previous flying experience. The compact components of the ground station fit into cabins or small vehicles – which enables rapid relocation if required, e.g. by transport helicopter.

The drone can be launched via catapult in almost any terrain, offers numerous payload options and is a cost-effective, reliable choice for military applications.