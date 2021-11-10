Wednesday, November 10, 2021
German defense firm showcases new air defense system

By Dylan Malyasov
Germany-based Rheinmetall, which specializes in security and mobility solutions,  just released video footage showing its new Skynex air defense system.

The newly released video show the Skynex Air Defense System in a truck-mounted version, successfully engaging a swarm of eight small drones with the 35mm Revolver Gun Mk3.

As noted by the company, Skynex is the latest air defense concept of Rheinmetall and sets new standards with its unique and open architecture.

The integrated X-Band tracking radar allows an autonomous sector search function which makes target designation simple, fast and reliable. Tracking and engagement are calculated and executed automatically by the integrated fire control processor.

Target designation and engagement are overwatched and checked in a remotely positioned command and control center.

U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

