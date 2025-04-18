type here...

French firm develops survivable vehicle cab

By Dylan Malyasov
CNIM Systèmes Industriels pic

French defense manufacturer CNIM Systèmes Industriels has successfully tested its newly developed armored cab under the AUROCH project, demonstrating survivability against both anti-tank mine and improvised explosive device (IED) blasts.

The development, completed in under six months, reflects growing demand for rapid innovation in battlefield survivability.

According to the company, the fully equipped cab was subjected to a series of high-intensity blast tests, including detonation of anti-tank munitions and IEDs directly beneath and adjacent to the vehicle structure.

Images released by CNIM show the cab engulfed in a dense explosion cloud—indicative of a full-scale mine blast scenario.

CNIM Systèmes Industriels pic

The company confirmed that all critical thresholds for crew survivability were met. One image shows a test dummy positioned inside the cab, seated in a shock-absorbing, blast-attenuating seat designed to protect personnel from vertical acceleration forces during an explosion.

The armored cab is designed to be integrated into a wide range of military vehicles, and its rapid development cycle—just six months from design to field testing—underscores the company’s manufacturing and prototyping agility. The system includes fully integrated controls, armored glazing, and blast-mitigating seating systems, all developed in-house.

The AUROCH initiative supports the next generation of light and medium tactical vehicles intended for deployment in asymmetric warfare environments, where mobility must be matched by protection from ambush and roadside explosives.

