Franco-German defense group develops next-generation tank

The Franco-German defense technology group KNDS (KMW+NEXTER Defense Systems) showcased the experimental chassis of the Enhanced Main Battle Tank (EMBT) at the Eurosatory 2022 defense exhibition in Paris.

As noted by the company, the EMBT technology carrier demonstrates the capabilities for successful and effective French-German cooperation.

KNDS says the EMBT presented at Eurosatory represents a new experimental platform, featuring a 4 men crew concept (2 men turret, 2 men chassis) with an evolutionary 120mm turret coupled to a new generation ammunition (Shard) and a completely new and reconfigurable MMI.

This allows dynamic task allocation and testing of “innovative crew concepts” with variable number of crew stations including the presence of a System Operator: as a response to the cognitive workload of the tank commander, it enables to leverage the full potential of an extensive sensors and effectors suite while progress is being made on AI technologies.

The platform includes a modern power pack with digital control allowing drive-by-wire, which is a prerequisite for remoted automated driving operations and manned/unmanned teaming.

The 30mm RCWS located on the turret introduces counter-UAV capability.

Also, the company announced that EMBT is ready for the future integration of ASCALON (140mm) and other turrets.