type here...

France to boost military spending amid rising threats

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Courtesy Photo

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for increased defense investments in response to shifting global security dynamics.

Speaking in a televised address, Macron emphasized the need for additional military funding without raising taxes, citing growing threats and evolving international challenges.

“We will have to make additional investments without increasing taxes,” Macron stated. He pointed to the near doubling of France’s military budget over the past decade as evidence of the country’s commitment to defense. He stressed that these new investments, now deemed essential, would require both public and private funding. “Given the evolution of threats and the acceleration of these challenges, we will have to make new budgetary choices and essential investments. These will require mobilizing private and public financing, without increasing taxes. For this, reforms will be necessary.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Macron’s remarks come as European nations reevaluate their security strategies following a shift in U.S. policy. Former President Donald Trump’s reduced military commitment to Ukraine has intensified discussions on strengthening European defense capabilities. Macron noted that France had long anticipated a more unstable world order, stating, “We did not wait for the invasion of Ukraine to recognize an increasingly uncertain world.”

Reaffirming France’s commitment to NATO and its alliance with the United States, Macron underscored the necessity of strengthening European security autonomy. “We remain committed to NATO and our partnership with the United States. But we must do more,” he said. “Europe’s future must not be decided in Washington or Moscow. The threat has returned from the East, and the innocence of the last thirty years, since the fall of the Berlin Wall, is now over.”

Macron’s address reflects growing urgency within Europe to secure independent defense capabilities in response to geopolitical uncertainty. His call for reforms and increased investments signals a shift in European security priorities amid changing international alliances.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russia hides Tu-160 bombers in America’s shadow

Dylan Malyasov -
Russia has quietly redeployed its Tu-160 strategic bombers to Anadyr airbase in the country’s far east, just 500 kilometers from the U.S. state of...

First Turkish-made Cobra II armored vehicles arrive in Romania

Army

Future combat drone debuts at Beale AFB

Aviation

Rebels shoot down Myanmar JF-17 fighter jet

Aviation

Ukraine finds NVIDIA, Sony parts in Russian AI-powered drone

Aviation

Bild: Ukraine uses F-16 to down Russian fighter

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.