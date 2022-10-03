France to acquire additional new Rafale fighter jets

Last week, the French Ministry of the Armed Forces confirmed that Dassault will resume the delivery of Rafale fighter jets to the French Air Force.

According to some reports, like one from Les Echos, the finance law for 2023 records the resumption of Rafale fighter deliveries to the French Air Force after almost four years of interruption.

The new deal will consist of two batches of fighters: one of twelve aircraft and a second of thirty.

The new aircraft must be delivered between 2027 and 2030in the F4 configuration.

The French Air Force currently has 195 fighter planes, including 96 Rafale and 99 Mirage 2000, while the 2019-2025 military programming law plans to equip it with 225 Rafale by 2030.

The Rafale is a twin-engine multi-role fighter aircraft equipped with advanced attack-navigation systems, the latest-generation radar with high integration of sensors and self-defense systems, as well as the ability to use a wide range of weapons, making it one of the best multi-role fighter aircraft today.