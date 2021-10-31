Sunday, October 31, 2021
First Japanese KC-46 Pegasus aircraft arrive on home soil

By Daisuke Sato
The first KC-46A midair refueling aircraft ordered by Japan has arrived at Yonago-Miho Air Basem on 29 October 2021.

The KC-46A Pegasus, manufactured by aerospace giant Boeing, will be operated by 405 Hikotai under 3 Yuso Kokutai, joining co-based newest Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) C-2 transport unit 403 Hikotai.

Japan is the KC-46 program’s first international customer. While the aircraft is built in Everett, Boeing’s Japanese partners produce 16% of the KC-46 airframe structure. Japan is now on contract for a total of four KC-46 tankers.

“This tanker’s ability to carry cargo and passengers also makes it a critical tool to support humanitarian relief efforts across the Pacific Region and beyond,” said Will Shaffer, president of Boeing Japan.

The U.S. Air Force awarded Boeing a $279 million contract for the JASDF’s first KC-46A tanker in December 2017. The KC-46 refueling certification encompasses U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and JASDF aircraft.

Boeing is assembling KC-46A aircraft for both the U.S. Air Force and Japan on its 767 production line in Everett, Washington.

