F-22 Raptor’s landing gear collapses in Florida

The landing gear of a F-22 Raptor fighter jet collapsed during landing at Eglin Air Force Base , Florida on Tuesday morning, causing it to veer off the runway.

There are currently no reports of injuries.

Raptor fghter jet assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing “experienced a mishap on landing” at Eglin Air Force Base shortly before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a brief announcement released from the base’s public affairs office shortly before 1 p.m.

Emergency crews remained on the scene into the afternoon hours Tuesday, and Runway 19 at the base was closed, although flight operations could continue on the installation’s remaining runway.

The Raptor is the most dominant air superiority air-to-air fighter in the world.

The F-22, a critical component of the Global Strike Task Force, is designed to project air dominance, rapidly and at great distances and defeat threats attempting to deny access to U.S. nation’s Air Force, Army, Navy and Marine Corps. The F-22 cannot be matched by any known or projected fighter aircraft.