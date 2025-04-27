Estonia opens first military drone training hub

Estonia has inaugurated its first unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) training center.

Located at Nurmsi, on the Koigi grass airfield, the center aims to support training for the Estonian Defence League (Kaitseliit), the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF), and allied units, according to Estonia’s Centre for Defence Investments.

Peeter Karja, southern portfolio manager for the Centre for Defence Investments, highlighted the strategic importance of this development. “It is good to open Estonia’s first unmanned aerial vehicle training center, which broadens the training capabilities of units and strengthens cooperation with allies. The experience from the war in Ukraine has shown how vital UAV training is in developing our defense capabilities,” Karja said in a statement.

The training center is designed to enhance Estonia’s readiness as the role of drones continues to expand in modern warfare. Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur underscored this point, stating, “The experience from the war in Ukraine shows that drones and unmanned systems are crucial in modern combat. Developing Estonia’s defense capabilities requires that we elevate our drone training. I am pleased that Estonia now has its own dedicated UAV training center.”

The center, situated on the grounds of the former Koigi airfield, will serve as a technical development hub and provide integrated training based on lessons from Ukraine and NATO partners.

In a statement, Major General Ilmar Tamm, Commander of the Estonian Defence League, emphasized the center’s broader role. “The Nurmsi drone center will become the focal point for technical advancements in the field, and without exaggeration, we can say that the Defence League is leading the way in how drones are utilized for Estonia’s defense,” Tamm said. He added that the facility will allow Estonia to integrate knowledge from Ukraine and NATO, while offering a valuable infrastructure for national defense and industry partners.

The three-story building, covering 1,300 square meters, includes classrooms, storage and maintenance areas for equipment, as well as accommodations, sanitary facilities, and recreational spaces. A glass observation tower offering a 360-degree view stands as the structure’s signature feature.

Jaanus Lohu, board member of AS Paide MEK, the construction firm responsible for the project, noted the unique challenges of building such a facility without a permanent power supply from start to finish. “We gained valuable experience from this project. This is undoubtedly an important asset for Estonia’s defense development, and I hope to see more such facilities in Järvamaa,” Lohu said.

The €5 million project was fully funded by the government of Luxembourg. The partnership between the defense ministries of Luxembourg and Estonia began with a cooperation agreement signed in April 2021.